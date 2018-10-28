Mark Wright shocked by wife Michelle Keegan's dramatic new look She's almost unrecognisable!

Celebrities really pushed the boat out with their fancy dress transformations on Saturday night, sharing photos of dramatic Halloween looks on social media, including Michelle Keegan who looked spooky yet still sensational as a haunted fortune teller! Michelle wore a purple head scarf with coins hanging from it, along with a nose piercing (presumed to be fake!), face jewels and coloured contact lenses to complete her striking look. She was partying with friends and captioned the photo: "Happy Halloween." Her husband Mark Wright - who is currently filming The Bachelor in Cape Town, South Africa - was quick to comment on the picture by making a little joke, writing: "You're so ugly," along with some silly emojis.

Michelle's shocking Halloween look

Michelle revealed her new look just a day after Mark shared an emotional post on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself in South Africa on Saturday, along with the caption: "Life is guaranteed to have its ups and downs. Embrace the ups and embrace the downs. Keep smiling!! #smile #ups #downs #happy" The couple have been married for three years and have previously opened up about the difficulties of a long distance relationship. Although Mark usually lives in LA for his TV presenting career while Michelle stays in the UK to focus on acting, the pair recently spent a few days together in Essex before Mark set off to South Africa.

Mark recently revealed the cute way he keeps his wife close to his heart wherever he is in the world. He shared a photo of the Polaroid picture that he keeps safe in his wallet, which shows Mark and Michelle embracing. Alongside the image, he tagged his wife and wrote: "Never too far." Awww, how sweet!

