See what Strictly Come Dancing's Joe Sugg had to say about those Dianne Buswell romance rumours The YouTube star is one of this year's favourites to win

Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg has been courting attention thanks to his incredible chemistry with dance partner Dianne Buswell, who recently ended her relationship with Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan. The pair have since been hit with romance rumours, which the YouTube vlogger vehemently denies. "There's nothing in it - if we were dating everyone would see it," he told Daily Star. "Rumours like this have gone on throughout the show's history. I understood before signing up that it's something people really get into."

Joe Sugg addressed the romance rumours surrounding him and Dianne Buswell

When asked how he felt being dragged into something like this, Joe added: "Obviously it's a bit weird to be drawn into that stuff for me. It's not nice - it's something you can't control." Last month, pictures emerged showing Dianne heading to Joe's flat after a long day of training, which subsequently added fuel to the romance rumours. A short while later, the couple shared a video on Joe's YouTube page, with 27-year-old saying: "We're getting the video in early this week, check us out. It's the end of the week and we're already smashing it out. Go team Joanne. As you can see, Dianne and myself. We're in my house."

MORE: Strictly star Joe Sugg's relationship history

Poking fun at the reports, he joked: "Dianne's around my house, I can't believe it. That can only mean one thing, Dianne's around my house for a YouTube video, it must mean we're going out with each other." Newly-single Dianne added: "It must mean that. Hello, boyfriend." Joe then remarked: "If a girl comes round a boy's house for a YouTube video, definitely boyfriend and girlfriend."

Loading the player...

In October, professional dancer Dianne announced she had parted ways from soap actor Anthony. A representative for the Strictly star confirmed the sad news to HELLO!, saying: "Due to their busy schedules and the distance they have separated but they still remain close friends." Anthony was quick to dismiss the Strictly "curse" as the reason for their breakup. "We're still really good friends - it's just distance played a part," he told Daily Star. "There were all these rumours about the Strictly curse but it wasn't that."

MORE: What is Joe Sugg's net worth?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.