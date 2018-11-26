Joe Wicks announces engagement to Rosie Jones - despite never believing in marriage This is lovely!

Congratulations are in order for Joe Wicks and his partner Rosie Jones! The pair have announced their engagement with an adorable post on Instagram. In the sweet statement – which came alongside a photograph of the couple with their baby daughter Indie - the fitness guru admitted that he had never believed in marriage in the past. He wrote: "My little family. Our 3rd wheel comes everywhere with us and we love our adventures together. My mum and dad never got married when I was growing up and spent my whole life separating and getting back together and I always thought I didn’t believe in marriage."

Joe shared an adorable family photo to share the news

He continued: "But I now know what it means to want to stick together and to love someone enough to want to marry them. I asked Rosie to marry me and luckily she said yes. It’s my goal in life to be committed and loyal to Rosie and Indie and always be there for them." Aw!

The post was flooded with congratulatory comments, of course, with one follower writing: "Commitment to one person is very hard these days but it is possible if you love that person enough. Congratulations to you both on your engagement and future marriage." Joe was also sent sweet messages from some of his celebrity pals, including Giovanna Fletcher, who wrote: "Aaaaaaaaaah!!!! Congratulations to you both!" and Dua Lipa, who added: "Congratulations so happy for you both."

Joe and Rosie welcomed their daughter Indie in July, and have been sharing adorable photographs of the little girl ever since. Announcing her arrival with a sweet picture, Joe wrote: "The very first moment we met. Last night at 9.29pm we had our first little baby. A girl weighing 7.2lbs. Rosie and the baby are both in great health and we are all so happy and can't stop cuddling. Thanks to everyone sending well wishes and congratulations. Wish I could respond to them all. Lots of love, Joe, Rosie and baby #thebabycoach."