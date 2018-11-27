David Beckham criticised for kissing daughter Harper on the lips in festive selfie What do you think?

David Beckham has taken to Instagram to post an adorable photograph with his seven-year-old daughter, Harper – sweetly kissing her on the lips for the festive snap at the ice rink at London's Natural History Museum. "Christmas is coming… Let’s go skate," he captioned the picture on Instagram. And though countless fans thought the father-daughter photo was nothing but lovely, some followers were shocked at his show of affection. "She's your daughter… why are you kissing on her lips..?" one wrote, while another said: "That looks wrong."

Image: Instagram @davidbeckham

The majority of David's loyal followers rushed to defend him amid the few that criticised, however. "That’s his kid and it’s innocent , stop giving Becks a hard time!!!" one said. Another commented: "Lucky children to have such loving parents regardless of their wealth they should be proud of their babies."

Back in 2017, David posted a sweet snap of himself kissing the then five-year-old Harper in the same way – and defiantly responded to those that felt it was inappropriate. In a chat on Facebook live, he said: "I got actually criticised for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day. I kiss all my kids on the lips. Brooklyn, maybe not. Brooklyn's 18, he might find that a little bit strange. But I’m very affectionate with the kids. It’s how I was brought up and Victoria, and it’s how we are with our children."

He added: "We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and we’re very affectionate with them." Victoria Beckham has also posted pictures of herself sweetly kissing Harper on the lips. For her birthday in 2016, she shared a snap of herself and her daughter in a swimming pool on holiday, writing: "Happy Birthday baby girl. We all love you so much X @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham kisses from mummy."