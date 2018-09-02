Harper Beckham has made dad David very proud after revealing her dream The Beckhams are such a close family!

David Beckham and his daughter Harper enjoyed spending some quality time together over the past few days, having returned to the UK after a short break in the south of France with Elton John, David Furnish and their two sons Elijah and Zachary. This included a bike ride across a field, where Harper revealed her dream to her doting dad. Capturing the sweet moment on footage, which he then posted on Instagram Stories, David revealed his pride as Harper said: "My dream was to ride my bike with my daddy or mummy or my brothers." The little girl – who learnt to ride without stabilisers last year – showcased her skills on a pink bike.

Harper Beckham was delighted about going for a bike ride with her dad

It's been an exciting summer for the entire family, who have raked up a lot of air miles travelling around the world to LA, Bali, France and the Cotsworlds – where they celebrated their good friend Tana Ramsay's birthday with her children and husband, TV chef Gordon. The families reunited – seemingly back in the Cotsworlds – on Saturday to celebrate another birthday - this time Romeo's! The budding tennis star turned 16, and was treated to a show-stopping birthday cake in the shape of a tennis racket, which he tucked into with his family and friends.

David Beckham is a doting dad to his four children

There is no doubt that David is a doting family man, and he previously told HELLO!: "My family is the biggest accomplishment I have. I'm so proud of Victoria and my children; they're my greatest achievement." To mark Romeo's special day, the retired footballer shared a sweet photo of him showing his son how to shave. "I cannot believe my little man is 16 years old... Happy birthday big boy you are so special and I love you so much x @romeobeckham," he wrote in the caption.

Victoria Beckham also posted her own birthday message to Romeo on Saturday morning – sharing a happy holiday shot from the family's recent trip to Bali. "Happy Birthday Romeo! Can’t believe our baby is 16 today!!! We all love you so so much xxx," she wrote alongside the photograph.

