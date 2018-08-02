Victoria Beckham returns to London with Harper following LA holiday – but where is David? The former Spice Girl has jetted back to London to see her family

The Beckham family have been enjoying spending some quality time together in LA over the past few weeks, and now Victoria Beckham has returned to London with seven-year-old daughter Harper to visit her family. The former Spice Girl enjoyed a night out with her sister Louise Adams, while Harper had a sleepover at her cousin's home. Harper and Louise's daughter Quincy, six, were pictured sleeping next to each other in a sweet photo shared on Victoria's Instagram account. David Beckham and their three sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, meanwhile, appear to still be out in LA, no doubt enjoying the sunny weather and spending some boys' time together.

Victoria Beckham's sister Louise shared a photo from their night out together in London

Victoria most probably returned to the UK for work, and there is little wonder that she went straight to see her sister. The pair are incredibly close, and both have four children who are all close in ages. The fashion designer recently paid tribute to Louise on social media, sharing a photo of the pair in the back of a taxi on their way out and writing next to it: "Love spending time with the most amazing sister and mummy! Love u @louisesadams kisses x VB."

During the school holidays so far, the Beckham children have been kept entertained with a wide range of fun activities. These have included a trip to an outdoor pool park earlier in the week with their dad David. The retired footballer took his three youngest children out for the day, and captured them on camera fearlessly jumping from a very high diving board. Cruz even dabbed mid-air, while Romeo took his little sister up to the board so they could jump off together.

Harper had a sleepover with her lookalike cousin Quincy

The holiday proved to be extra special for Brooklyn, 19, who recently decided to defer his four-year photography course at Parsons College of Design in New York. The aspiring photographer was missing his family in the UK, so no doubt enjoyed spending some quality time with them all together. The family have also been meeting up with their good friends the Ramsays. Brooklyn took his younger siblings out to an outdoor cinema and they were joined by Gordon and Tana's four children.