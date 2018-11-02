Victoria Beckham does the sweetest after-school activity with Harper They enjoyed some mother-daughter bonding time

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper had some fun after school on Thursday by making biscuits together. The fashion designer shared photos of their creations on Instagram Stories, revealing they had opted for a magical unicorn theme.

"Fun making cookies!" Victoria captioned a post, which showed Harper decorating a unicorn-shaped biscuit with colourful icing. The word "unicorn" was also written on the marble worktop in multi-coloured icing letters next to where Harper was working.

Victoria Beckham and Harper baked cookies together on Thursday

Victoria and her daughter also got creative with their icing, by piping several heart designs onto their worktop, and spelling out the words, "Mummy" and "Harper". They also iced other biscuits including a star and face, with Victoria writing: "Harper’s inspiration… a little Basquait no?" in reference to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The mum-of-four and her brood are settling back into their routine after returning from a half-term holiday in Australia. Victoria, Romeo, Cruz and Harper joined David Beckham in Sydney for a week-long trip to coincide with the Invictus Games, where he was acting as an ambassador.

The Beckhams have just returned from their holiday in Sydney

As well as seeing some of the events, the family enjoyed a number of fun days out including a visit to a wildlife park, abseiling and quad biking, and climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Meanwhile, Victoria and Harper enjoyed a girls’ day out together in the city, where they went to get their nails done.

The Spice Girls singer has a close bond with her daughter and often shares sweet photos of them together on social media. Another post shared on Instagram on Thursday showed the mother-daughter duo having "night time cuddles" before Harper went off to bed. "Kisses," Victoria wrote alongside the adorable snap.

