Strictly's Kevin Clifton shows support for ex-wife Karen in the sweetest way The pair have remained close following their split

On Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing, Karen Clifton and her dance partner Charles Venn came fighting back after being in the bottom two for two weeks running. And after completing their Street Dance – the first ever for the show – Karen's estranged husband Kevin Clifton couldn’t resist running over to her to give her a big hug. Fans were delighted after seeing the sweet embrace, and many took to social media to share their thoughts. "Aww nice to see Kevin congratulate Karen on her dance with Charles," one wrote, while another said: "Seeing Karen and Kevin hug breaks my heart." A third added: "Do you know what's happy? Seeing how happy Kevin is for Karen."

Karen and Kevin Clifton hugged on Strictly, delighting fans

Charles and Karen's dance saw them gain a top spot on the leaderboard, with each judge scoring them nine points, putting them in second place behind Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden, who achieved the first ten of the series after their jive. After hearing the scores, Karen in particular was thrilled at the overall score, so much so that she took a tumble while cheering! The pair had been practicing hard all week, with Karen revealing on Instagram days before the dance that their brains were "literally like scrambled eggs" after practice, but that it would "all be worth it".

MORE: Brendan Cole on why Charles and Karen's Street Dance was a disappointment

Loading the player...

Karen and Kevin spoke to HELLO! after their split in March

READ: Fans react to Bruno Tonioli's hilarious replacement

Since announcing their split in March, Kevin and Karen have continued to dance together on Strictly and during their joint tour. Following their separation, the dancing duo spoke to HELLO!, where they opened up about their life post-split and how they have managed to keep their working relationship so strong. "As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue. Things don’t have to fall apart," Karen explained. "Throughout the years we have had a good friendship, and that is a great base." Kevin added: "Our friendship was built on our passion for dance. Dance is the glue that holds us together."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.