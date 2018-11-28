Stacey Solomon has announced some very exciting news - and you will love it Congratulations Stacey!

Stacey Solomon made a very exciting announcement on Tuesday – she is releasing a book! The star took to Instagram to share the news with her fans about her new project, which is entitled HAPPILY IMPERFECT: Loving Life Your Own Way. Alongside a gorgeous smiling shot of herself, she wrote: "I'm SO excited to announce that I’ve written a book! Eeeeeeekk! It’s called 'HAPPILY IMPERFECT: Loving Life Your Own Way' and is out in March! I wanted to write the book as a way of showing how there is so much more to people than the labels we’re given – and to share how I stay positive and how flawed yet happy I am, hence the title 'HAPPILY IMPERFECT'." Go Stacey!

Stacey will be releasing her new book in March

She added in the lengthy post: "There’s so much pressure for everyone to look and be perfect and to live this 'perfect' life which just isn’t realistic. I’m far from perfect! I make mistakes and that’s okay. I’ll be giving you my completely imperfect advice, and telling you what helps me through life in the hope that it helps you too."

MORE: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's new house

Loading the player...

Stacey is well-known for her positive, open outlook on life and is loved by her fans for her realistic selfies and happy family photographs over on Instagram, so we're not surprised she's written a book all about it! Her followers were quick to send their support for the project, with one writing: "I cannot wait. You are such a gorgeous person with such a great attitude," and another saying: "Congratulations Stacey, there is nothing imperfect about you. But I will read the book. Well done."

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares an emotional message for Joe Swash as he leaves for I'm a Celebrity

The Loose Women panelist is clearly as smitten as ever with boyfriend Joe Swash, too, as the couple recently moved into a new home together with her two sons. On Tuesday, she even sparked rumours of baby news – when she took to Twitter after hearing that Joe had a cockroach stuck in his ear while out in Australia, where he is presenting I'm A Celebrity's spin-off show Extra Camp. Reposting a news story about the incident, she wrote: "If that thing lays eggs and has babies with you before I do I'm gonna lose it @realjoeswash." Stacey is already mum to Zachary, ten, and six-year-old Leighton, while Joe is dad to son Harry, 11.