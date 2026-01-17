Stacey Solomon is the ultimate beach babe in unseen photo as she comments on marriage to husband Joe

To kick off the new year, everyone and their mothers has hopped onto the first big trend: the revival of 2016. With the caption '2026 is the new 2016', people have been sharing what they were up to 10 years ago as a nostalgia kick, and even the likes of Meghan Markle have hopped onto it.

Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey Solomon is the latest to take part, sharing a heartwarming reflection on her relationship with her husband Joe Swash, with whom she now shares four children and a magnificent £1.2 million mansion in Essex, affectionately nicknamed 'Pickle Cottage'.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a carousel of images taken in 2016, including a candid snap of herself laying next to her now-husband, with the pair looking relaxed and tanned. Stacey sported the coolest pink bikini, which featured a shell design. In the caption, she wrote: "2016, the year I fell in love".

Other photos included were ones of their Halloween costumes from the year, throwback photos with her children, and other milestones from the year. One of the photos showed Stacey and her friends on a surfing trip, which she said was the first time she had ever tried the sport. The 36-year-old sported the coolest black bikini, and struck a defiant pose.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Stacey Solomon's Top 5 Crafting Accessories

Stacey reflected on how much has changed since 2016

In the caption for the overall post, the Loose Women panellist reminisced about how much has changed since then, writing: "No, because truly the 2016 trends makes me feel like I have had a previous life. Why does 10 years feel like a lifetime ago? Also, HOW DID I WIN THE CHASE?"

Stacey also joked about her husband's choice of costume for Halloween, penning: "And genuinely, still to this day, none of us know what Joe Swash dressed up as for Halloween 2016. Hope these make you smile as much as they did me while I was looking through them!"

Stacey and Joe's marriage

When they started dating in 2016, Stacey and Joe joined HELLO! for an exclusive interview, talking about their blossoming romance. She told us, beaming: "It's going really, really well. I'm so happy. Everyone says we're made for each other and it's been eight months of people saying, 'Why didn't we think of that?' and I'm like, 'I didn't even think of it, so why would you?'"

The pair eventually married in an intimate, romantic wedding, with a traditional Jewish ceremony, at their Essex mansion, Pickle Cottage, in 2022, having delayed the nuptials after Stacey became pregnant with her second youngest daughter, Rose. The guest list included their family, Linda Robson and ex-TOWIE star Ricky Rayment.