Strictly's Katya Jones' fun night out with Coronation Street star friend - see the pictures Everyone knows each other in the world of showbiz!

Katya Jones enjoyed a night out with her work friends on Tuesday – but they weren’t from Strictly Come Dancing! The professional dancer instead had fun going to a press launch for lingerie brand Freya with her agent and Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon – who is also under the same agency, United Agents. Katya shared photographs of the trio posing at the event, and agent Mildred Yuan posted pictures of them posing in a photo booth. Kevin Clifton's sister and former Strictly pro Joanna Clifton commented on the photo, joking that she felt left out. She wrote: "You hate me! All of you!" Mildred was quick to reply, writing: "You had rehearsal! You hate us!"

Katya Jones and Lucy Fallon enjoyed a night out with their agent

As well as dancing on Strictly, Katya also teaches dance at her dance school, The Joneses' Studios, which she founded with husband Neil Jones. The couple have been married since 2013, and are the proud owners of a pet dog called Crumbles. Their dog even has its own Instagram account, which is updated regularly by both Katya and Neil. Over the past few weeks, the pro dancer couple's relationship has been making headlines after Katya and her dance partner Seann Walsh were pictured kissing after a drunken night out. This resulted in Seann being dumped by his girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, but Neil has stood by his wife, choosing to stay silent over the incident.

MORE: Princess Beatrice reveals her latest joy - and why she is feeling inspired

Katya and Lucy shared photos from they time together on social media

READ: Fans spot something very different about Anne Hegerty on I'm A Celebrity

Katya isn’t just a talented dancer either. The 29-year-old is a dab hand at sewing too, and was seen last week helping out in the costume department at Strictly. The star then shared a video her co-star Graziano Di Prima had taken of her working her magic with a needle and thread, which she captioned: "And as per usual, I'm in wardrobe." In another social media post last month, she wrote: "Those who know me, can tell you that any spare minute I have on Friday and Saturday I spend in wardrobe. Not just because these guys are amazing and we feel like family, they make my weekends fun and exciting and I love spending time with them, but also because they work so hard to make us look good and I love helping them with little things to make their job a little easier! Here I was caught in action glueing some fringe . If you can’t find me - I’m in Wardrobe!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.