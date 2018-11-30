Strictly's Dr Ranj reacts to former father-in-law's comments about his sexuality See what he had to say

Dr Ranj has reacted to comments made by his former father-in-law, Jemera Samra, to a newspaper on Friday, in which he spoke about the pain he still feels when watching him on television. Taking to his Instagram, the popular TV doctor said: "Today, a newspaper has published details of a very difficult time in my life, which happened 10 years ago. All I would like to say is that the process of realising who you are, and being able to be your truest self, is different for everyone, and often not easy."

His lengthy statement continued: "My realisation happened later in life and was heartbreaking for all involved. Luckily, I had the support of great friends and family, but not everyone has that which is why I have shared my story before in the hope that it may help others.

Dr Ranj with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Janette Manrara

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who was paired with Janette Manrara in this year's edition, ended his statement by wishing his former in-laws the best. "I have nothing but respect for my ex-wife and her family, whom I was very close to, and wish them all the very best in the future."

The post quickly received praise from fans and celebrity friends, including Strictly pro dancer Neil Jones, who wrote: "We all know u and love u." Denise Van Outen replied: "You're a bloody legend. Hold your head high." Strictly's Jogannes Radebe and Robin Windsor, as well as presenter Gaby Roslin also showed their support on the social media platform.

Dr Ranj was married for five years

Dr Ranj opened up about the end of his marriage back in September, telling The Mirror: "I accepted that it wasn’t right and it had to end. It was so hard and I still don’t like thinking about it. I felt like my heart had been wrenched out of my chest."

He continued: "I was completely broken. It was the lowest point in my life. I can only imagine how hard it was for my wife, though – she didn’t deserve any of that. I feel so incredibly sorry for what she had to go through."

Back in 2016, Dr Ranj also spoke to Attitude magazine about his journey. "I didn't wake up one day and think 'yay, I'm gay!', nor was it something I always knew. What I did know was that my sexuality wasn't as black-and-white as we are led to believe. That's the reality about human sexuality - it's not always simple," he said.