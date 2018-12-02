Strictly's Katya Jones and husband Neil tease exciting news It sounds like we will be seeing a lot more of this Strictly couple…

Strictly Come Dancing pro Katya Jones and her husband Neil have something to look forward to after the BBC One dance show comes to an end in a few weeks time, and it sounds as if fans will approve too! On Saturday, Neil took to Instagram Stories to reveal that he will be working on a secret new project with his wife. The pro dancer posted a tweet from communications company Target Live, who had announced in a post: "Music week has got us incredibly excited about the new project Target Live is working on with sensational Strictly stars @Mr_NJones & @Mrs_katjone. More news to follow next week."

Katya and Neil Jones are working on something new

Katya and Neil are professional dance partners, and founded their own dance school called The Joneses' Studios, where they regularly go and teach at. The couple have been married since 2013, and are the proud owners of a pet dog called Crumbles. Their dog even has its own Instagram account, which is updated regularly by both Katya and Neil. Over the past few weeks, their relationship has been making headlines after Katya and her dance partner Seann Walsh were pictured kissing after a drunken night out. This resulted in Seann being dumped by his girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, but Neil has stood by his wife, choosing to stay silent over the incident.

The Strictly couple on the red carpet last week

Asides from dancing together on Strictly on Saturday night, Katya and Neil were last seen out together on Wednesday night at the Macmillan Ball in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. Katya later revealed the heartbreaking reason they attended in an emotional Instagram post, revealing that she and Neil had lost one of their friends to cancer recently. She wrote: "Recently we lost our friend to cancer. It was so sudden and left us all in shock. To see and hear real stories about what Macmillan Cancer Support do was so important. I’m sure it touched all of us in many ways."

Katya and Neil put on a united front at the charity event, with Katya saying: "It feels really special to be here tonight at the Macmillan Ball. I can't begin to imagine how difficult it must be to face a cancer diagnosis – especially at Christmas. It's a comfort to know that Macmillan is there to help people with all the emotions that such a devastating illness brings."

