Kevin Clifton has shared a very meaningful post on Twitter, opening up about what he's looking for in his life and work. Sharing a post from choreographer Akram Khan, Kevin wrote: "In the end we're all looking for stories," alongside a heart emoji. One fan replied: "… here's hoping for a happy ending!" while another wrote: "So true and eventually we all become a unique one," with a further sweet heart emoji.

The original tweet read: "A visual artist will consider shape and form. A composer will listen to sounds and how an object vibrates. As a choreographer, I look for visible patterns. In the end we’re all looking for stories. #MondayMotivation." Deep! Kevin has no doubt been reflecting on his plans for his choreography for the semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing, which will see the professional dancer and Stacey Dooley take to the floor to perform two full dances for the first time in the series.

On Monday, the star responded to some criticism of Stacey's latest performance, which for the most part was very well-received by viewers. The routine, for Musicals Week, saw Stacey take on the tragic role of Fantine in Les Miserables as the pair danced to I Dreamed a Dream. One fan thought that the routine was too cheerful, tweeting: "Though I think smiling was a huge mistake. Fantine dies in poverty, so not really a smiley character!"

Kevin replied to the message, explaining that Stacey smiled as part of a dream sequence in the dance, writing: "The point was she goes into the dream she is singing about in her mind for a short while. Dreaming about the life she wishes she had. At the end she wakes up again alone in poverty."

He also replied to fans praising the routine, with one writing: "Totally understood the story. It's the contrast between dream and reality. At the height of the song it's the crossover between her realisation that, 'There are dreams that cannot be' and that she's destined to a life of poverty (hence the return of the cloak). Well done Kevin." Kevin replied: "Exactly. Yes this is what we wanted to express with the dance."