Kevin Clifton posts rare picture with three of his 'beautiful' Strictly partners How amazing is this group of dancers?

Kevin Clifton has shared of lovely photo of himself with his current Strictly Come Dancing dance partner, Stacey Dooley, and two from earlier series, Susan Calman and Susanna Reid! The group, who met at the Grierson Awards, all looked delighted to be in each other's company, and Kevin captioned the photo: "Backstage at The Grierson Awards with three beautiful dancers @susannareid100 @sjdooley @officialsusancalman," accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Kevin is currently performing with Stacey Dooley on the show

Susan shared the same photo of her Twitter, jokily writing: "Reboot of Charlie’s Angels is looking pretty amazing." The dancer regularly shares snaps from Strictly on Instagram, and also posted an hilarious screenshot of Stacey pouting next to a bulldog on Tuesday, writing: "Sometimes dogs and their owners start to look like each other @sjdooley." Kevin's former dance partners have supported him and Stacey in the 2018 series of the popular dance competition, and Susan recently praised the pair's commercial routine to Empire State of Mind, a dance which scored them an impressive 36 points. Replying to a fan who asked her what she though of the performance, she replied: "I thought @StaceyDooley and @keviclifton were, as always, breathtaking and magnificent."

Susan and Kevin are still close friends, and Susan opened up about their friendship on Lorraine, saying: "We speak every day, he came round to my house for breakfast and I've got my tattoo of 'I love Grimsby' on my foot. Because I promised him I would get it done. Honestly, you watch Strictly and you think you’ve made a friend for life and he really is," before adding: "I'm Team Clifton all the way, it doesn't matter who he's with, I will go see them, visit them in training, I'll have a word with her, let her know the score.

