Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones gave fans an insight into his personal life during a question and answer session on Instagram Stories on Monday, and by doing so he revealed just how much his wife Katya Jones means to him. Neil was asked by one user how many tattoos he had, to which he replied that he had five of them. Neil then explained the meanings behind each one, and said that his snake skin tattoo on his arm was to pay tribute to Katya, who was born in the year of the snake. He also has a poem for when he proposed to the pro dancer, and a Falcon because it's Katya's maiden name in Russian.

Neil has stood by his wife of five years following the recent media storm surrounding her drunk kissing her dance partner Seann Walsh. The pro dancer kept silence after the photos were released, and has defiantly stood by Katya. The pair have made several public appearances together since the incident, and have continued to dance together on Strictly. At the time, Katya said in a statement that she was sorry for her actions, and that the kiss didn’t reflect on her marriage, and that she loved Neil very much.

Fans will be seeing a lot more of Katya and Neil after Strictly, with the pair having teased some exciting news coming up. On Sunday, Neil revealed on social media that they have been working on a secret new project along with communications company Target Live, who had announced their collaboration on Twitter. Neil re-tweeted the post, which read: "Music week has got us incredibly excited about the new project Target Live is working on with sensational Strictly stars @Mr_NJones & @Mrs_katjone. More news to follow next week."

As well as dancing together on Strictly, Katya and Neil also run their own dance school called The Joneses' Studios, where they regularly go and teach at. They have also been working on the upcoming Strictly Christmas special, which will see Neil have his own dance partner. Last month, it was revealed that Neil would be one of the few pro dancers to be paired up with a celebrity for the annual show, with former Strictly semi-finalist Anita Rani.

