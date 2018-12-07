Harper Beckham is too adorable playing in London rain At least someone is enjoying the weather...

As usual, in-lieu of snow during the festive season (no, it's not too early to call it that), the rain hit the UK hard on Friday. But there was at least one person making the most of the London puddles - little Harper Beckham. The seven-year-old looked adorable as she played hopscotch in the school playground while wearing her stylish uniform, and no amount of rain could stop her from having some outdoors fun. Victoria Beckham shared the video of her daughter playing, and captioned it: "Happiness and fun early in the morning in the London rain." Harper looked super cute in her grey coat and plum beret keeping her warm.

READ: Jamie Redknapp praises dad Harry for matchmaking with Emily Atack

Harper plays in the rain

Harper and Victoria have already been getting into the festive spirit, after they brought back Elf on the Shelf into their home, and posted a picture of the popular toy hiding on the kitchen shelf surrounded by champagne flutes. "Elf is back on the Shelf," former Spice Girl Victoria captioned the photo. The whole family are enjoying the Christmas period in London following an action-packed year of jet setting on holidays including Bali, Montenegro and LA.

READ: I'm a Celebrity's Nick Knowles reveals shocking 14 kilo weight loss

WATCH: David and Victoria Beckham's best marriage moments

Loading the player...

Showing off her obsession with Christmas, Victoria also shared a photo on social media of her Dover Street store last month following a very festive makeover, complete with a huge tree adorned with pretty pink, green and rose gold baubles, and a canopy of the same decorations across the entire shop ceiling. "#WhenHarryMetVictoria – This festive season I'm so excited that Harry's bar – a private club, have brought their pink and green take on Christmas to #VBDoverSt, please come and visit!" Victoria wrote. "I hope you like what they've done as much as I do!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.