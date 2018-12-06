Victoria Beckham helps Harper get into the Christmas spirit The Beckhams are getting festive!

Christmas is an exciting time of the year, and the Beckham family are making sure that the lead-up to the big day is memorable for their children, in particular seven-year-old Harper. Victoria Beckham revealed this week that they have brought back Elf on the Shelf into their home, and posted a picture of the popular toy hiding on the kitchen shelf surrounded by champagne flutes, no doubt waiting to be found by the children. "Elf is back on the Shelf," the former Spice Girl captioned the photo. The Beckhams are enjoying the festive period in London following an action-packed year of jet setting on holidays including Bali, Montenegro and LA.

Last month, Victoria shared a photo on social media of her Dover Street store following a very festive makeover, complete with a huge tree adorned with pretty pink, green and rose gold baubles, and a canopy of the same decorations across the entire shop ceiling. "#WhenHarryMetVictoria – This festive season I'm so excited that Harry's bar – a private club, have brought their pink and green take on Christmas to #VBDoverSt, please come and visit!" Victoria wrote. "I hope you like what they've done as much as I do!"

The mum-of-four is a big lover of Christmas and previously said that Christmas Day is "absolute chaos" in her house with husband David Beckham and their four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. She also admitted that cooking Christmas dinner is not one of her strong points. "Do you know, I can't. But I try," Victoria told Vogue. "You know one of the kids said the other day, 'What? What is this?' One of the kids said, 'Mummy made that with so much love.' I was like, 'That's really sweet and kind because it was horrible.' So it's not my forte, but I try."

