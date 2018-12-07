I'm a Celebrity's Nick Knowles reveals shocking 14 kilo weight loss Guess how many bags of sugar that is

After a tough diet of beans, rice and some questionable meats, it's no surprise that most I'm a Celebrity contestants lose so much weight during their time in the jungle. But Nick Knowles has still managed to surprise by revealing the astounding amount of weight he lost. Speaking to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on Friday's This Morning about how tough it was in camp, he revealed: "To give you an idea - I was in there for something like 19 or 20 days and I’ve lost 14 kilos! That's over two stone, which equates to around 14 bags of sugar!

Nick on This Morning

Explaining the daily routine of camp,Nick said: "The bits that you don’t see much of in the programme are actually the things that wear you out, so you have to go all the way down a steep hill to get the wood for the fire, which you have to do about eight or ten times a day and then bring the water up the hill in those big bags - and they are about 30 kilos when full! And then you’re going off to do the trials, all on such a small amount of food…"

Nick Knowles before he entered camp

The 56-year-old also joked about his singing in the camp, laughing: "As if people weren’t suffering enough already, they had me singing as well… There were great singers in there, people from the West End and actresses that had been trained to sing… everybody was joining in so I was joining in, too! Then I got that message to say I’d gone to number one on iTunes, and I know my sons, and I presumed they were winding me up! So to come out to find out that was fantastic and hilarious all at the same time! It’s bonkers, you don’t need to download it, you can find it in any bargain bin for 99p!"

Nick was the sixth contestant to leave I'm a Celebrity on Thursday night's episode. Fans can tune into Friday night's episode to see who the sixth person to leave the jungle will be.

