Victoria Beckham reveals Harper's sporty talent in new video

Harper Beckham is enjoying time off from school during the half term holidays in Sydney, Australia ahead of her dad's appearance at the Invictus Games – and it looks like the entire family are having a great time! On Wednesday, David and Victoria Beckham's youngest enjoyed a day out with her famous mum, which included a spot of pampering at the nail bar. Harper also practiced her new favourite sport – skipping – and was seen jumping quickly over a rope with some impressive speed. "I mean, Harper is really going for it!" Victoria wrote besides the footage of her daughter, which she posted on Instagram Stories.

Harper Beckham showed off her skipping skills

Both sporty and girly, Harper is certainly taking after both her parents. The little girl enjoys running around with her three older brothers, and much to her dad's delight, plays football. David spoke about her lessons during his appearance on The Graham Norton Show in May, saying: "Harper is playing every Sunday and loves it. The boys don't play and it's heartbreaking. They have a talent but it's down to Harper now. I get very enthusiastic when watching her."

Harper is both sporty and girly

Harper also showed that she has a strong mind of her own recently too, when she decided that she wanted her long hair cut short. Her dad David was in particular precious about his little girl's long hair, and had vowed that he wouldn’t get it cut. The retired footballer had previously spoken about his daughter's long hairstyle, telling Yahoo Style: "About a year ago, my wife said, 'Maybe we should cut Harper's hair.' And I was like, 'No! We need to grow it. Do. Not. Touch.' Since she was born, we haven't cut it. That's why it's pretty much down to her knees. I had to. It's just so good, isn't it?"

Despite David's reservations to get Harper's haircut the first time around, he soon warmed to the idea, and even played a part in cutting it. Taking to Instagram, the retired footballer posted a black-and-white photo of Harper in the salon chair as he held the scissors to cut off his daughter's hair while posing as the hairdresser at work. "Someone’s happy and someone’s not so happy, but I didn’t think it was possible for this little one to look anymore beautiful but," David captioned the photo, accompanied by a love heart emoji.

