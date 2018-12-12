Lisa Armstrong hints that she was fired from BGT due to Ant McPartlin's return Lisa Armstrong liked a tweet which suggested she was fired because of Ant's return to the show

Lisa Armstrong has hinted that she was asked to leave her role as a makeup artist on Britain's Got Talent due to Ant McPartlin's return to the show. The 42-year-old, who finalised her divorce from Ant in October, liked a tweet which read: "For you to lose your job because of your ex is very unfair and unjust, you're a beautiful soul. You hold your head up while others' masks slip." She also confirmed that it wasn't her decision to leave her job, and replied to a tweet which read: "Sorry [but] @lisaAmakeup being axed is just… ridiculous !! Why should she be punished?!," writing: "Exactly hun." HELLO! has reached out to Britain's Got Talent for comment.

Lisa was a make-up artist on BGT

Ant's co-presenter and best friend Declan Donnelly confirmed that Ant would be back for the 2019 series of Britain's Got Talent, saying: "It's back to normal for BGT - fingers crossed it will be great." Ant has taken a long break while recovering from alcohol addiction, and Dec presented the pair's popular show, I'm a Celebrtiy… Get Me Out of Here!, with Holly Willoughby as a temporary replacement. Speaking about having Holly's support for the latest series at the wrap party, he said: "There is nobody I would have preferred to stood next to. We were thrilled with the ratings, they are absolutely great. Holly has been fantastic too, just brilliant. She was the one I wanted and I am thrilled she did it."

Meanwhile, the pair's other popular show, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, will be pushed back until 2020 to help ensure that Ant's recovery goes smoothly. In March, Dec was forced to present the show solo following Ant's arrest for drink-driving. At the time, Dec released a statement explaining that the show would go ahead without his side-kick. Dec was later praised for his solo presenting duties with the help of Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern.

