Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong moves on with big change This is exciting!

Lisa Armstrong has had a testing year following her well-publicised divorce from Ant McPartlin. But the Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist has come out the other side triumphant, and most recently has made a huge change in her career by joining a new makeover show on Jet TV. Lisa was pictured in a group shot on the television channel's Instagram page. It said: "Our brilliant experts filming outside @richardwardhair for our new makeover show." Lisa will be giving her expertise as a makeover artist, and working alongside Kate Middleton's hairdresser Richard Ward. Another person taking part is writer Matt Charlton, who shared a group photo of all the experts outside Richard Ward's salon in London.

Lisa Armstrong is going to be fronting a new TV show

Ant's ex-wife has worked as chief makeup and hair designer on Strictly Come Dancing for 11 years, and in 2014, she received the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and she has also won the RTS Award, recognising her high achievement in the television community. She often posts pictures of her work on social media, and enjoys hanging out with the celebrities and pro dancers after work. Fans will be delighted at Lisa's involvement in the new TV show as they regularly ask her to front her own programme so that she can give top makeup tips more frequently.

MORE: Prince Andrew shares new photo from inside Buckingham Palace

Lisa and the rest of the experts, including Richard Ward

READ: Strictly's Kevin Clifton dedicates heartfelt tribute to Stacey Dooley

In October, Lisa spoke out in a rare interview on the Strictly Confidential podcast, where she told hosts Amy Elizabeth and Scott Mills about a typical working day in the Strictly studios. "It is absolute chaos. It's always non-stop. As soon as we walk through the door at 8:30 in the morning until we finish on the results show it just doesn’t stop," she said. Praising her talented team, which includes five hairdressers, five makeup artists and four assistants, Lisa added: "It can be overwhelming because you think 'oh did I remember that, did I remember this,' it’s just ongoing. But the assistants on this show are incredible, and we couldn’t do what we do without them. You could literally just shout 'where is such a thing' and they come running up."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.