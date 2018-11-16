Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong responds to claims she's wearing wedding ring in defiant post The makeup artist hit back

Lisa Armstrong has slammed reports she is wearing her wedding ring again following her divorce from Ant McPartlin. The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist said a picture of her had been flipped to make it look as though she was wearing a diamond band on her wedding ring finger, when it was actually on her right hand.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday to clear up the rumour, Lisa wrote: "Just for the record that’s not my wedding ring, it’s my diamond band bought by my money my late grandfather left me. The picture is flipped, I suppose I defiantly switched my mole to the other side of my cheek!!"

Lisa Armstrong has denied reports that suggested she was wearing her wedding ring again

Lisa is still embroiled in a legal battle with her ex over the division of assets and custody of their pet Labrador, Hurley, after they were granted their divorce in October. The makeup artist was seen arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice for a planned hearing last week, but Ant failed to attend, and pictures later emerged showing the TV presenter walking Hurley at Wimbledon Common with his new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett at the time he should have been in court.

Nonetheless, Lisa appears to be remaining positive and focusing on her work on Strictly. Last month, Lisa spoke out in a rare interview on the Strictly Confidential podcast, where she told hosts Amy Elizabeth and Scott Mills about a typical working day in the Strictly studios. "It is absolute chaos. It's always non-stop. As soon as we walk through the door at 8:30 in the morning until we finish on the results show it just doesn’t stop," she said.

Lisa and Ant were married for 11 years

Praising her talented team, which includes five hairdressers, five makeup artists and four assistants, Lisa added: "It can be overwhelming because you think 'oh did I remember that, did I remember this,' it’s just ongoing. But the assistants on this show are incredible, and we couldn’t do what we do without them. You could literally just shout 'where is such a thing' and they come running up."

