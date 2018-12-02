Ant McPartlin's ex wife Lisa looks happy while 'working magic' as she prepares for Christmas Lisa did some Christmas shopping!

Both Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong seemed to be in positive spirits as they entered December over the weekend. Lisa, 42, was spotted doing some Christmas shopping on Friday, wearing a slogan jumper that read 'Happy' and a pair of sparkly trainers. She was then filmed laughing with Janette Manrara while doing her Strictly Come Dancing make-up the following day. In the Instagram video, shared by Janette, Lisa smiled as the pro-dancer said: "Lisa's doing her magic, as usual." Meanwhile, Ant, 42, wrapped up warm and beat the winter chill while taking his darling dog Hurley for a walk. This year, it's likely that Ant will spend the festive season with his new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett.

READ: Louise Redknapp reveals how she finds confidence following divorce

Lisa looked great in Janette's video!

Currently, Ant and Lisa share custody of their dog Hurley, alternating on a weekly basis. Ant was recently reunited with his beloved pooch in November, after returning from holiday with Anne-Marie Corbett. The TV presenter looked delighted as he spotted the chocolate brown labrador after leaving the airport.. He opened his arms out before hugging and tickling Hurley, who appeared equally excited to see his owner. They all then headed to their vehicle before setting off home, where they no doubt showered the adorable pet with lots of cuddles.

READ: The sweet thing Gemma Atkinson does for Gorka Marquez after Strictly filming

Ant and his beloved Hurley

Ant and Lisa met in 1994 at a pop concert at Newcastle City Hall when Ant was performing with his pal Dec in their band PJ & Duncan, and Lisa was there performing with Deuce.They married eleven years later in 2006. For their wedding day in July 2006 in Buckinghamshire, the couple said ‘I do’ with their close friends and family watching. In January 2018, it was announced the couple would be divorcing after 10 years of marriage.