See the moment Viscountess Weymouth made her stunning debut at Butterfly Ball Emma McQuiston made her debut at the 2016 ball

Before donning her wellies to join the crowds at Glastonbury, Emma McQuiston, Viscountess Weymouth put on a stunning appearance as she partied with a host of stars at the Butterfly Ball at London's Grosvenor House Hotel in 2016. She was joined by American actress Lindsay Lohan, a dapper Professor Green, Emily Atack, and hosts for the night Simon Webbe and Rachel Stevens.

Arriving with her husband Ceawlin Thynn, heir to the Longleat Estate, Emma wore an all-white dress by Reformation, as she told HELLO! it was her first time at the event in aid of Caudwell Children, which provides practical and emotional support for disabled children and their families living in the UK.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

The Viscountess of Weymouth stunned in an all-white dress

"John (Caudwell) is an incredible philanthropist - someone I truly respect for what he does. I've been to a Caudwell Children dinner at his house which was a wonderful event. I really admire his passion for the charity and for helping the children whose lives are changed by the funds they raise," Emma told HELLO! ahead of being called the 'New queen of rock' amid rumours that Glastonbury may one day be relocated to the grounds of Longleat House.

Lindsay Lohan, in a rose embellished gown, was joined by her Russian love Egor Tarabasov making their official debut at the prestigious event which included performances by All Saints, legendary singer and songwriter Burt Bacharach and soul songtress Gabrielle.

VIEW GALLERY

Lindsay Lohan arrived with her new boyfriend Egor Tarabasov

Thanking the guests chief executive and lynchpin of the charity, Trudi Beswick, insisted it's a continual uphill struggle to find funds.

"There are more and more children and families that need our support and we have to keep finding those people who will support us. They are out there," she said. "We are very proud of the relationship we have with our donors and volunteers, they mean the world to us."

VIEW GALLERY

Chief executive Trudi Beswick gave a speech during the evening

Showing his enduring support for the charity was its founder, billionaire philanthropist John Caudwell, who personally covers the administration and management costs so that all the money raised goes directly to those who need it most. Joined by his partner, Lithuanian Olympic cyclist Modesta Vzesniauskaite he told us: "Modesta has fully embraced the charity and has organised a charity cycle ride from Milan to Monaco in September. I am probably more passionate about cycling than she is. She is a lot better – but I am keener."

By the end of the end of the evening, the ball had raised a whopping £1.7million - and changed the lives of scores of children. "I think it is a beautiful thing they do. The money they raise is incredible," said Lindsay. "I love anything that supports children - and gives them hope."