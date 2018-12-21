Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara cuddle up for romantic selfie These Strictly guys are just too cute!

Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara looked picture perfect as they posed for a cute selfie during their festive trip to Slovenia. Spending Christmas at Aljaz's home country, the couple have been updating their fans with a series of pictures and videos from their holiday. "White Christmas for us today in #sLOVEnia," Janette wrote alongside one snap, which sees the pair dressed up in their winter gear whilst posing in the snow. The professional dancer later added another family picture, with the touching caption: "Tonight we had our 'Slovenian Christmas' and it was extra special as it was our niece Zala's first Christmas!! Merry Christmas to all from #sLOVEnia w/ lots of love!"

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara posed for this sweet picture

It's been a busy few weeks for Aljaz and Janette, who recently finished taking part in this year's Strictly and finally moved into their new home together. The professional dancers, who have been married since 2017, are clearly making the most of their free time – and this Christmas is extra special since it's the first one with their little niece Zala. Earlier this year, in an interview with HELLO!, Aljaz confessed he was feeling "broody" and would love to expand his family following Zala's arrival. "Little Zala is my biggest fan," he gushed. When asked if being an uncle makes him want kids of his own, the pro dancer replied: "Yes it does [make me feel broody]. I've always been broody but I can't wait to meet her [Zala] actually, more than anything."

Aljaz's sister Lara welcomed baby Zala into the world in October, and the TV star has been gushing about her ever since. "She's the first [grandchild] in the family - so it's even more special," he continued. "It's a bit weird calling my mum and dad, grandma and grandpa." Following the festive break, Aljaz and Janette will return to the UK where they will join some of the other Strictly stars for the nationwide tour.

