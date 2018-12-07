Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec share exciting update about their future The couple have been married since 2017

Following both their eliminations on Strictly Come Dancing this year, Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have thrown themselves into something else – moving into their new home together! The Strictly couple, who have been married since 2017, have finally made the move with Janette taking to her Instagram Stories to share updates with their fans. "Today is moving in day, I slept one hour last night. I'm currently in a packed up car waiting for Aljaz," she said on Thursday. She later showed a video of all the packaging, telling everyone: "We're finally in, just one more box left… wow so much to do, so much to do."

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have moved into their new home

At the end of the day, 28-year-old Aljaz was tasked with fixing their TV unit - with the couple wanting to enjoy a night of "cuddles and a film". Over the past few weeks, Janette and Aljaz have been very supportive of each other throughout Strictly, despite competing against each other with different celebrity partners. Aljaz was paired with BBC journalist Kate Silverton, and said he was "tremendously proud" to have made it through to week eight of the show. Janette, 35, left the show in Week 7 alongside This Morning's Dr Ranj Singh.

Janette hails from Miami and Aljaz is from Slovenia, the pair have settled in the UK after their first meeting in a dance studio in London in 2010. Aljaz popped the question in 2015 and the pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in July 2017. The handsome dancer recently told HELLO! that he was feeling "broody" and would love to expand his family following the arrival of his niece Zala. "It does [make me feel broody]. I've always been broody but I can't wait to meet her [Zala] actually, more than anything," he shared, also adding: "I can't think of myself if I'm broody or not broody, I just can't wait to meet her… I love kids."

