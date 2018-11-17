You will not believe the Strictly cast's birthday surprise for Janette Manrara – see the video This is amazing!

Janette Manrara celebrated her 35th birthday on Friday, and she was certainly treated to an amazing surprise by her Strictly Come Dancing castmates! The professional dancer shared an adorable video on Instagram showing the moment, when she found herself completely surprised when Gloria Estefan walked into their rehearsal! "How AMAZING is this?!? Best birthday present I could ask for! My gorgeous husband (@aljazskorjanec), my friends, & the the real 'Latin Sensation' herself... @gloriaestefan!!!!!!!" she captioned it.

What a sweet moment!

Gloria is going to be performing on Saturday night's show, though it's thought that it was kept a secret from Janette, who is a huge fan. The footage shows the birthday girl blowing out the candles from a birthday cake from Aljaz, before turning to see Gloria walking towards her to give her a hug. Janette crouches on the floor in complete surprise, before saying: "Oh my god how cool? How cool is that!"

Loading the player...

Later, Janette shared her other birthday celebrations on her Instagram Story. She and the cast looked to have gone out for a group meal before their big show on Saturday – and everyone clapped and cheered as she made a wish before blowing out her candles on another dessert!

On the morning of her birthday, Aljaz sent a sweet tribute to his wife - telling fans how he was going to spend the day showering his wife with kisses. "Today is going to be full of these @jmanrara! #birthdaykisses," he captioned a picture of the lovebirds. Birthday girl Janette then shared a video with her man from the Blackpool Ballroom Tower, in which she gushed: "Cheese… Kisses all day, kisses all day."

The celebrations come almost two weeks after Janette and her dance partner Dr Ranj were eliminated from the BBC show. After the exit, Aljaz whisked his wife to a hotel in London for a special meal to commiserate her. The couple, as always, have been very supportive of each other throughout Strictly - Aljaz is currently paired with BBC journalist Kate Silverton, and said he was "tremendously proud" to have made it through to week eight of the show.