Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec showers wife Janette Manrara with kisses on her 35th birthday Happy Birthday Janette!

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec has paid a lovely tribute to his wife Janette Manrara in honour of her 35th birthday, telling fans how he was going to spend the day showering his wife with kisses. "Today is going to be full of these @jmanrara! #birthdaykisses," he captioned a picture of the lovebirds. Birthday girl Janette then shared a video with her man from the Blackpool Ballroom Tower, in which she gushed: "Cheese… Kisses all day, kisses all day."

Janette Manrara celebrated her 35th birthday on Friday

The celebrations come almost two weeks after Janette and her dance partner Dr Ranj were eliminated from the BBC show. After the exit, Aljaz whisked his wife to a hotel in London for a special meal, where they shared steak, chips and salad, and posted a video of Janette preparing to tuck into their food on Instagram Stories. Janette and Aljaz have been very supportive of each other throughout Strictly, despite competing against each other with different celebrity partners. Aljaz is currently paired with BBC journalist Kate Silverton, and said he was “tremendously proud” to have made it through to week eight of the show.

Exclusive: Strictly Come Dancing's Aljaz Skorjanec admits he's feeling broody

Loading the player...

The couple, who have been together for seven years, became engaged in 2015 after Aljaz popped the question with a gorgeous ring; they then tied the knot two years later. The handsome dancer recently told HELLO! that he was feeling "broody" following the arrival of his niece Zala. "It does [make me feel broody]. I've always been broody but I can't wait to meet her [Zala] actually, more than anything," he shared, also adding: "I can't think of myself if I'm broody or not broody, I just can't wait to meet her… I love kids."

MORE: A Year of Love - Meet the women who have inspired us in 2018

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.