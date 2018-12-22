Strictly's Dianne Buswell can't stop sending Joe Sugg messages from her trip home These two are so sweet

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg proved to be the real winners of Strictly Come Dancing this year after Joe made their new relationship Instagram official the day after the final - and it looks like these two just can't get enough of each other, as Dianne has dedicated a series of soppy posts to her new boyfriend. Even though Dianne is currently on the other side of the world as she visits home in Australia for Christmas, the professional dancer has taken the time to share a number of social media posts aimed at Joe who has remained home in the UK for this year's festivities.

In her Instagram story video, Dianne visited the beach and said: "Joe, you wouldn't be scared of me right now - look at me go" as she ran into the clear sea water. She then posted a photograph of herself playing around in the sea with a pink flamingo inflatable, which she captioned: "Don’t worry about me @joe_sugg I have a big old floatie friend with me safe and sound." This suggests that she and Joe had previously talked about one of them having a fear of water - aww! She later filmed a Christmas shopping trip, which showed her picking up Joe's sister Zoella's book and buying it as a present for her mum.

Dianne and Joe on the retreat

Before Dianne headed home to Australia for the holidays, she enjoyed a luxury getaway with Joe and his sister. They took a trip to a secluded treehouse in the New Forest, where Dianne got to know her new boyfriend's sister better. The two ladies enjoyed karaoke, country walks and bonded while putting on face masks, later convincing Joe and Alfie (Zoella's boyfriend) to join in. Joe and Dianne even gave a joint Christmas present to Zoe and Alfie ahead of the big day, and Joe old them: "I wrapped it, Dianne picked it."

