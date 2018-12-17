WATCH: Joe Sugg serenades Strictly star Dianne Buswell after confirming romance The Strictly stars are dating!

After weeks of shutting down romance rumours, the secret is finally out! Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg took to his Instagram page on Sunday to confirm that he is dating his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell. He swiftly shared a series of videos of the pair hanging out with their friends, including a video which sees the YouTube star serenading Australian beauty Dianne with James Blunt's You're Beautiful. Just hours before, the 27-year-old vlogger revealed their relationship status, posting on Instagram: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special."

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are an item

In the accompanying photo, Joe and Dianne were unable to take their eyes off each other while looking dressed up in his London flat. Joe's sister, YouTube star Zoella, immediately liked the photo - showing that Dianne gets the family's approval! Earlier on in the day, Dianne shared an emotional post dedicated to Joe, describing him as a "dream partner". She said: "You won in my eyes and I'm forever proud!"

"This experience has been by far the coolest most amazing thing that has ever happened in my dance career and that's all down to my main man joe," the pro dancer added. "He has been the dream partner. I can't believe that you started from zero experience and you could not even clap in time to music to being able to produce amazing dances every single week - especially your show dance, by far my fav dance we have done!"

Eyes were raised when Dianne split from her Emmerdale actor boyfriend Anthony Quinlan earlier in the series. In October, pictures emerged showing Dianne heading to Joe's flat after a long day of training, added fuel to the romance rumours. Since then, the pair went on to poke fun of the rumours in videos for Joe's YouTube channel. However, at the start of this month, Joe refused to deny the romance rumours, insisting that they were "too busy" for anything but rehearsing. When quizzed by host Phillip Schofield on This Morning, Joe smiled and coyly said: "Here we go! Do you know what, it's so nice, I've met such a good friend in Dianne." Leaning forward Phillip remarked: "And…?" Laughing, Joe replied: "We haven't got time to think of anything like that! We're so busy dancing."

