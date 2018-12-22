David Beckham reveals strange Christmas family tradition Do you share these traditions with the Beckhams?

After taking his family to Lapland UK earlier in the week, dad-of-four David Beckham has revealed his Christmas family traditions from his own childhood - including one that might surprise you. Speaking in a video on his Instagram for the Otro app, David said:"Growing up, I had a very happy childhood. My parents worked day and night to give me and my sisters everything possible. Christmas Eve was always about my dad going out and getting a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken. My mum would always give us Christmas pyjamas the night before." KFC certainly doesn't first come to mind as a festive food, but if it's good enough for the Beckhams…

The Beckham children met Santa this week

David captioned the video: "For me, Christmas is all about family and our traditions!" Fans were curious to find out more about these traditions, with one asking: "Would love to know if you have continued these traditions with your own kids?" Another probed: "Have you kept pyjama tradition?" Many were also quick to wish David and his family - wife Victoria, and children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper - a very merry Christmas.

The Christmassy video was posted the day after David made an exciting announcement about his family - they have been turned into Simpsons characters! He shared a photo of the whole clan in cartoon form, which was created by artist Stefano Monda. Does this mean that the family will soon be making an appearance on the much-loved TV show?

