Gary Barlow cancels Take That tour dates due to family illness

Gary Barlow has cancelled Take That's 30th anniversary world tour planned for 2019, due to family illness. The father-of-three told the Mirror: "We had a big ambition next year to do a world tour, but I have actually got an illness in my family and it means I am not going to travel for the next two years extensively." He added: "I thank my two bandmates who have been so very understanding, but I just have to be at home – I cannot leave. I didn’t want people getting frustrated that we’re not getting out there. I’m a little stuck at the moment, so please be understanding.” Gary has also confirmed that, although the band will no longer be going to South America and Australia, they will still be playing Europe dates.

Although Gary has not further elaborated on the family illness he mentioned, has previously explained that he plans to take a sabbatical. He told the Mirror: "I am working so hard because I am planning a year off. A sabbatical. The last five years I have been working harder because I want to earn myself some serious time off. There’s stuff I want to do. Things I want to do other than music that I’ve never had a chance to do."

Meanwhile, Gary is getting into the Christmas spirit at home with his wife Dawn and three children, Daniel, Daisy and Emily. He posted a photograph on Instagram on Saturday, which showed him putting the finishing touches to his Christmas tree. He captioned the picture: "6ft 4 really helps this time of year." Hopefully, the Barlow will still have a lovely Christmas together despite the concerning news.

