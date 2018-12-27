Strictly's Faye Tozer and her husband put recent marital woes behind them for romantic night out The couple recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary

Faye Tozer and her husband Michael Smith appeared more loved up than ever as they cuddled up together for a sweet picture. On Christmas Eve, the couple indulged in some R&R at a spa, where they sipped on cocktails and hit the Jacuzzi. Their romantic evening comes shortly after Faye's incredible stint on this year's Strictly Come Dancing, where she finished as runner-up alongside professional dancer Giovanni Pernice. Over the past few weeks, both Faye and Michael have been vocal about their marriage, admitting that Strictly has been "tough" on their marriage.

Faye Tozer and husband Michael recently enjoyed a spa trip together

During the series Faye was romantically linked to Giovanni, which was strenuously denied. The two stars were seen enjoying a lunch date at a London-based restaurant in November, where the pro dancer was seen removing food from Faye's lips, sparking romance rumours. A few days later, the Steps singer revealed that she found spending a lot of time away from her husband "tricky". Speaking to The Sun, she said: "It's always tricky being away from home. You just have to keep your head above water. We’ve just got to keep really tight as a family unit and make sure we communicate - I think that's the only way. But it is tough being away from home because we miss each other."

Faye and her software engineer husband Michael have been married for nine years. They proud parents to their only child, Benjamin Barrington Tozer-Smith, who was born in 2009. It has since been revealed that Giovanni is dating fellow Strictly star Ashley Roberts. Talking about so-called Strictly curse, Faye revealed that it did not affect her relationship with her husband at all. "I think it’s down to the individual couples, for us we have a real marriage," she told The Sun, when asked why other relationships seem to break down during the show. "We have been married for nine years and we’ve always worked away from each other. I've always toured. The fact I was on Strictly doesn’t change anything for us. We are solid."

