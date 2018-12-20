Faye Tozer on why the Strictly curse didn't affect her: 'we have a real marriage' That told 'em!

Faye Tozer has opened up about why rumours of the so-called Strictly curse didn't affect her relationship, saying that the show could never have rocked her marriage of nine years. "I think it’s down to the individual couples, for us we have a real marriage," she told The Sun, when asked why other relationships seem to break down during the show. "We have been married for nine years and we’ve always worked away from each other. I've always toured. The fact I was on Strictly doesn’t change anything for us. We are solid."

Faye revealed the 'curse' rumours didn't affect her marriage at all

Faye's comments come as the 2018 series of the show came to a close on Saturday night, meaning she was finally able to go home to her family after spending a lot of time apart. She even took the opportunity to comment on partner Giovanni's rumoured romance with Ashley Roberts, adding: "Ashley is a hot chick, she is a sexy mama and Giovanni is a young, single, fabulous guy, so yeah. They would make a great couple."

The Steps star has been enjoying some much-deserved downtime since competing in the final, taking to Instagram on Wednesday to share some snaps from a girly day at the spa with her friends. "Had a such a lush time @ramsidespa with my gorgeous @victoria4dam. Thanks to @lealea111for the infinity pool and @ladydavies10 for coming too #mygirls #pamperyourself #ramsidespa #bestfriends #spoiltrotten," she wrote.

The photographs show Faye relaxing in the pool with a glass of champagne alongside her pals. She isn't the only one to head off for some chill-time following the final, either, since Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell also headed to luxury hotel Chewton Glen for some time away, and Ashley Roberts admitted that she was off to "chillax real hard" after the series finished. We can't blame them!