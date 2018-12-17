Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg hid romance from Strictly colleagues says Faye Tozer The couple went public with their romance over the weekend

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have surprised fans and Strictly Come Dancing colleagues with their incredible dancing – but it seems the couple are also very skilled at something else, keeping secrets. Just a day after pro dancer Dianne and YouTube sensation Joe went public with their romance, their colleague Faye Tozer has revealed no one on the show had any idea they were an item.

Speaking to Lorraine on Monday morning, the former Steps stars said: "Officially now… we were all kind of hoping… there was nothing on set, it was all very professional, that's lovely."

The mother-of-one, who was partnered with pro dancer Giovanni Pernice during this year's show was also quizzed on his rumoured romance with former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts. Giving a very vague reply, Faye said: "They were literally on the show, you're so busy… they just wanted to concentrate on the dancing. Whatever happens…".

Dianne and Joe have been dispelling romance rumours for months, but over the weekend the 27-year-old YouTube star finally confirmed what many suspected. Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, the day after the Strictly final, Joe wrote: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special." In the accompanying photo, Joe and Dianne can be seen looking adoringly into each other's eyes while dressed up in his London flat. Joe's sister, YouTube star Zoella, has liked the photo - showing that Dianne gets the family's approval. Dianne had already shared an emotional post dedicated to Joe earlier in the day, calling him a "dream partner" and writing: "You won in my eyes and I'm forever proud!"

The post came after the pair were photographed leaving the Strictly final after-party together late on Saturday night. Joe had previously praised Dianne in clips shown before the winner was announced, saying: "Dianne on this show has been... everything. She's got a great sense of humour. My stomach actually hurts. For me, that's what has made the show so special." Dianne replied: "He's so genuine. He puts 1000% into everything. I couldn't have picked a better partner."