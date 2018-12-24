Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts spotted at Miami airport together as romance is confirmed Lovely news!

It seems the rumours are true! Strictly Come Dancing stars Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice all but confirmed their romance earlier this week, as they were spotted arriving at Miami airport following a secret holiday together. The pictures, which were published in The Sun, show the couple looking relaxed and happy as they stroll through the airport with their luggage – as it seems Giovanni is set to meet Ashley's family in the States. The pair were the subject of relationship rumours throughout the 2018 series of the show.

Ashley shared a photograph in Florida

Ashley shared a sunny snap to her Instagram page on Saturday, prompting speculation that Giovanni had joined her in Florida. The picture shows Ashley looking gorgeous in a pink bikini, posing with her head tilted back while sitting on a rock beside the clear sea waters – leaving fans to wonder if Giovanni had taken the photo. She captioned it: "Casual. Taking some me time in the US, reflecting on the past year."

The Sun reports that Ashley and Giovanni's trip to Miami will see the professional dancer meet Ashley's mum, and follows a romantic trip to the Turks and Caicos islands, where they spent some time alone after the Strictly final. And while during the series the former Pussycat Doll revealed that she and Giovanni were just friends, it seems the relationship has got pretty serious since then!

She told HELLO! in a recent interview: "Everybody hangs out. We’re a good group of people and everybody supports each other but he and I are just friends. I have been really busy and this show has been taking up a lot of time – that has been my main focus." She continued: "I was in a relationship that ended earlier this year and while I really am open and would love to find someone to share my life with, it’s got to be the right person. I’m good with my own company and I’m an advocate of being confident being on your own. Someone who comes in is an added bonus."