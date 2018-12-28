Strictly's Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson celebrate exciting news after first Christmas together It's been a whirlwind year for the adorable pair

It's been a particularly special Christmas for Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson, who have celebrated the festivities together for the first time - and now they have another thing to get even more excited about! Gemma took to social media on Thursday to share the news about the success of her new recipe and fitness book, The Ultimate Body Plan, saying: "So the book reviews are out and it's my first day of publication and you've got me to number six on Amazon." She recorded the message while in bed with Gorka who looked so proud of his girlfriend and joked: "I bought 80% of them," before laughing with Gemma. These two really could not be any cuter!

The fantastic personal news came after Gemma and Gorka spent the festivities together with Gemma's beloved dogs Olly and Norman. They had previously spent some time in Spain on a pre-Christmas trip, where Gemma enjoyed getting to know her boyfriend's roots. She revealed that Gorka had taken her around his hometown of Bilbao to visit his old school, as well as where he learnt to surf, his favourite coffee shop and his mum's beach house. Gemma has even been taking Spanish lessons since she began dating Gorka, and no doubt practiced her skills during the trip. They teased fans with super romantic photos and soppy captions, which prompted social media followers to ask if a Christmas engagement was on the cards.

Gemma and Gorka's fans have watched their relationship develop since they appeared on the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing together. The pair revealed that they were dating in February this year, and have been blissfully happy ever since. Speaking to HELLO! earlier in the year, Gemma said of her relationship with Gorka: "Gorka is like my best mate. He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well. I hope he's The One, otherwise I wouldn't be with him." Gorka added: "She makes me laugh, she makes me happy. I'm lucky to have her beside me.

