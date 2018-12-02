The sweet thing Gemma Atkinson does for Gorka Marquez after Strictly filming They are such a loved up couple

After the excitement of Strictly Come Dancing's Musicals week on Saturday night, pro-dancer Gorka Marquez revealed the sweet thing his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson does for him after he finishes filming the show. Gorka posted a video of Gemma sleeping on the sofa, where she waited for him to come home so that she could give him a kiss. In the video, Gorka said: "I just got home from Strictly and my little baby is sleeping waiting for me." Gemma, who was curled up on the couch, then woke up, giggled and kissed Gorka, before saying, "Missed you!."

READ: Holly Willoughby's daughter twins with her mum in copycat outfit

Gemma wakes up and kisses Gorka

The pair - who met on Strictly when Gemma appeared as a celebrity in 2017 - spend a lot of time at Gemma's home in Manchester, which suggests Gorka travelled up from London straight after filming. The following morning, Gemma and Gorka joined friends for brunch, and they both looked super happy to be reunited for a relaxing Sunday.

READ: Carole Middleton has the sweetest thing to say about Prince William

The Strictly couple enjoy brunch

These two lovebirds are seriously loved up, and they often share some super romantic moments on their social media. Gemma has also been known to mention her boyfriend on her radio show, Hits Radio. In fact, the soap star-turned-radio presenter recently revealed she's taken up Spanish classes, no doubt strengthening her close bond with her Strictly beau, who hails from Spain. She took to her Instagram stories in September to share a post, which read: "Officially start my Spanish lessons today! Vamos!" Vamos meaning "Let's go" in Spanish."

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson nearly friend-zoned Strictly boyfriend Gorka

Loading the player...

Gemma also opened up to HELLO! about their relationship, saying: "Gorka is like my best mate. He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well. I hope he's The One, otherwise I wouldn't be with him." Gorka added: "She makes me laugh, she makes me happy. I'm lucky to have her beside me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.