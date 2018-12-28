Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's romantic gesture which mirrors Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Awww!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are usually regarded as the only royal couple to hold hands on public engagements, but on Tuesday, newlyweds Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank showed they were still very much in the honeymoon phase as they walked to church surrounded by the rest of the royal family whilst holding hands.

The 28-year-old, who looked gorgeous in an Andrew Gn coat, Givenchy heels and Emily London headband, was pictured smiling broadly as she held her husband's hand. This year's Christmas Day was the first time Jack has joined the royal family for their traditional church gathering.

The newlyweds' romantic gesture mirrors that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who always hold hands when out in public. Whilst walking to church on Tuesday, however, Meghan opted to hold on to Harry's arm for the short walk from Sandringham to St. Mary Magdalene Church. It's no doubt that the pregnant Duchess might have needed a little extra support from Harry, seeing as her first baby is due soon - possibly sooner than we thought!

Speaking to amateur photographer Karen Anvil during a brief walkabout outside the church, Meghan revealed she is 'nearly there' with her pregnancy.

You may recognise Karen's name, as the woman who took that amazing photograph of Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan arriving at church on Christmas Day in 2017 and managed to catch them all smiling at her camera. It was an incredible snap that Karen sold to media around the world.

