Strictly's Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez further spark engagement hints over Christmas

Strictly Come Dancing stars Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez celebrated their first Christmas together along with Gemma's beloved pet dogs Norman and Olly. And after Gemma shared a photograph of them relaxing at home in front of the Christmas tree on the big day itself, fans were quick to hint to the pair that it was time they got engaged! In the comments section, one wrote: "@gorka_marquez put a ring on this girl!" while another said: "I was hoping to see an engagement ring on your feed today. Come on @gorka_marquez." A third added: "You two are just too adorable! Merry Christmas to you both."

Gemma and Gorka's fans have watched their relationship develop since they appeared on the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing together. The pair revealed that they were dating in February, and have been blissfully happy ever since. Earlier in December, Gorka took Gemma on a pre-Christmas getaway to Spain to visit his family. Gemma revealed on social media that he had taken him around his hometown of Bilbao to visit his old school, as well as where he learnt to surf, his favourite coffee shop and his mum's beach house. Gemma has even been taking Spanish lessons since she began dating Gorka, and no doubt practiced her skills during the trip.

Speaking to HELLO! earlier in the year, Gemma said of her relationship with Gorka: "Gorka is like my best mate. He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well. I hope he's The One, otherwise I wouldn't be with him." Gorka added: "She makes me laugh, she makes me happy. I'm lucky to have her beside me." And although the couple met on the popular BBC One dance show, they have never actually danced together! "No ballroom dancing for me and Gorka," Gemma told HELLO! and other reporters at the TV Choice Awards. "We dance in the club, but don't do any ballroom!" Gemma also admitted that there is only one person she would be able to practice her Strictly moves with, and that's her former dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec. "I have not danced since the final. I could only ever dance with Aljaz. It's like climbing up Mount Everest and feeling I have peeked," she said.

Fans can expect to see a lot more of Gemma and Gorka in 2019 too. Gorka took to Instagram Stories in November to reveal that they have been filming a secret project together in Manchester, which is bound to go down a treat with their fans. While he didn’t give any details away, it won't be long until fans find out.

