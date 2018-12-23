Strictly's Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson tease fans on special Christmas trip amid engagement rumours

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez and his presenter girlfriend Gemma Atkinson have teased fans with the most romantic picture during a Christmas getaway to Spain. Fans are convinced the pair are going to announce their engagement after they shared a sweet snap of Gorka kissing Gemma on the head along with the caption: "Home". Gemma shared the same photo with her own caption, which read: "Today Gorks showed me his old school, where he learnt to surf, the local parks, his favourite coffee shop and his mums beach house. Bilbao is beautiful [love heart emoji] @gorka_marquez." One fan predicted: "I can see a ring on Gemma's finger in the near future!" while another asked: "When are you getting married?" and a third couldn't resist writing: "Get a ring on her finger!"

Gorka and Gemma

This isn't the first time fans have gone into meltdown over engagement rumours surrounding the lovebirds. After a romantic weekend together last month to celebrate Gemma's birthday, fans predicted that marriage will soon be on the cards. Gemma took to Instagram to share a loved-up photo of the pair on the beach in Blackpool. Fans were quick to comment on their happy relationship, with one writing: "Proposal and babies the way you two are going," while another said: "Marriage and babies!" and a third posted an emoji of an engagement ring emoji.

Gorka and Gemma are spending the festive season in Spain, where Gorka is from, and they have shared videos of romantic walks along the beach and watching Christmas films in the hotel room. Gemma has previously talked about taking Spanish lessons to help with her relationship, so she's no doubt putting her skills to the test during the trip, too!

