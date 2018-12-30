Pippa Middleton and baby son Arthur join Vogue Williams and family in St Barts - see Vogue's photos They've headed to the island with their cute families

The Caribbean climes of St Barts are a far cry from the wet and windy British winter, which is why it's no surprise that Pippa Middleton has headed out there with her husband James Matthews and their 11-week-old baby Arthur. The gorgeous little family are also joined by James' brother Spencer Matthews, his wife Vogue Williams and their three-month-old boy Theodore. Both couples were photographed arriving on the island, where they will bring in the New Year together. The trip comes after Pippa and James spent the festivities with the Middletons in Berkshire, which Pippa's sister the Duchess of Cambridge was absent from as she spent Christmas with the royals at Sandringham.

Inside Vogue and Spencer's hotel room

St Barths was an obvious choice for a family trip, as the Matthews family owns the luxury hotel Eden Rock on the Caribbean island, and Pippa has visited the island for winter holidays with her brother James before. Vogue has also given fans an inside glimpse of the luxury trip, sharing Instagram videos from their hotel room. In one video, she showed off her colourful beach wardrobe, and in another she proudly coos over Arthur who is laughing.

Baby Theodore laughing on the hotel bed

This year marked Pippa's first Christmas as a mum, so she will no doubt be thankful for the relaxing getaway. She welcomed her first child into the world on October 16, when a spokesperson told HELLO!: "James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well." It's also the first festive season with a child for Vogue, who gave birth a month earlier in September. We're sure the new mums will have plenty to chat about!

