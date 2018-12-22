Strictly's Neil and Katya Jones reveal exciting destination for Christmas Day They're heading back to Katya's home in Russia

Christmas is just around the corner, and the Strictly Come Dancing stars will no doubt be taking this opportunity to rest those feet after an energetic series, including professional dancers Neil Jones and his wife Katya. Neil revealed how the Strictly couple will be spending their Christmas this year, telling a fan on Instagram that they'll be heading to St Petersburg in Russia, which is where Katya is from. He also named Miracle on 34th Street as his favourite Christmas film and said his favourite thing about the festivities is the food and drink, so no doubt they'll be snuggling up on the sofa to watch it on a quiet winter's night with some mince pies and a mug of mulled wine. Continuing his Q&A on Instagram stories, Neil revealed that his secret Santa got him an electric mug this year - we wonder which Strictly co-star got him such a practical present?

The details came after Neil responded to questions about his marriage on the previous day. On Thursday night, during another Instagram Q&A, a fan asked Neil: "Are you back with Katya?" The 36-year-old firmly replied: "I've never been away from Katya." His response came after rumours spread that Neil had banned his 29-year-old wife Katya from seeing Seann Walsh who she was photographed kissing outside a London pub in October. But, with such exciting Christmas plans, it looks like the couple are stepping into the New Year stronger than ever.

Fans can catch Neil dancing with Anita Rani on the Strictly Christmas special which airs on the Christmas Day at 5:30pm on BBC One. The judges will score each of the six couples, but the winner will be decided by the studio audience. Other couples dancing on the night include Caroline Flack and Gorka Marquez, and Ann Widdecombe and Anton du Beke.

