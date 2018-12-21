Strictly's Neil Jones responds to fan who asks if marriage to Katya is in trouble The drama continues to unfold...

After a year that can only be described as turbulent for his marriage, Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones has spoken out about his relationship with Katya Jones following the cheating scandal that caused much speculation around their relationship. On Thursday night, during an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked professional dancer Neil: "Are you back with Katya?" The 35-year-old firmly replied: "I’ve never been away from Katya." His response came after rumours spread that Neil had banned his 29-year-old wife Katya from seeing Seann Walsh who she was photographed kissing outside a London pub in October.

The supposed 'ban' was in response to Seann reportedly making a joke about Neil's sexuality during one of his stand-up shows before the Strictly final last weekend. According to The Sun, Seann quickly backtracked and told the audience he was "only joking". He allegedly said: "I'm the guy who kissed a gay man's wife - please don't report that. I'm only joking, I'm just here trying to make you laugh." Seann and his Strictly partner Katya found themselves at the centre of the media storm during their time on the show, after they were seen passionately embracing following a night out. Katya has been married to Neil since 2013, and Seann was in a relationship with girlfriend Rebecca Humphries at the time, who has since dumped him.

But Katya and Neil's relationship looks to be on track, as the couple have made many public appearances together and they continue to happily dance alongside each other. Just days after the photographs of the kiss, Katya confirmed on It Takes Two: "Yes obviously I apologise, and I can't apologise enough to everyone who it hurt and involved.But, the main thing, me and Neil are absolutely fine and that’s what matters to me the most right now and focusing on my job and doing it as professionally I can."

