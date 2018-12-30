Kensington Palace make Kate Middleton error in new video featuring the royal family Uh oh!

Kensington Palace has created a round-up video of the best royal moments of 2018, but proving that mistakes happen to the best of us, there is one small error in it about one of the Duchess of Cambridge's engagements. The footage takes viewers back over the past 12 months with a selection of the best events from each one, but it has Kate down as attending the Paddington Recreation Grounds and Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in September, when in fact the visit actually took place at the beginning of October. This had been Kate's first engagement since her maternity leave with Prince Louis, and it didn’t disappoint. Kate had delighted onlookers as she spent time with a group of youngsters in London, helping them hunt for spiders and make leaf crowns, while also learning about how inner-city children were still able to engage and learn about nature.

The Duchess of Cambridge's engagement in October marked her first one after her maternity leave

Other highlights in the video included the birth of Prince Louis in April, Trooping the Colour in June – which saw young royal Savannah Phillips steal the show from the balcony as she pulled faces to make Prince George and Princess Charlotte laugh – and Prince Louis' christening in July. Meghan's book launch also featured, when in September she released a cookbook alongside a group of women who were affected by last year's Grenfell Tower fire, titled Together: Our Community Cookbook. Harry and Meghan's royal tour to Fiji, Australia, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand was included across highlights in October and November – where Prince Charles' birthday portrait featuring all three of his grandchildren also took centre stage.

The Cambridges' Christmas card was a wonderful way to mark the end of their year

December has seen the royal family take part in a number of Christmas-related engagements, and to end the year on a high, the royal family all revealed the Christmas cards for 2018. Harry and Meghan chose to use a never-before-seen image from their wedding, which saw them admiring the firework display hand-in-hand at their reception. William and Kate, meanwhile, surprised royal watchers by releasing a very casual Christmas photo, with them all donning jeans, smart knitwear and welly boots as they posed at their country home, Anmer Hall, with their three adorable children. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also released a card, which had a picture of them both looking loved-up while posing in the garden of their London home, Clarence House.

The Royal Family on Christmas Day

