Exclusive: I'm A Celebrity's Fleur East talks wedding plans

I'm A Celebrity star Fleur East has told how her time in the jungle has changed her life. In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with Hello!, the star says: "The show has changed my life, not just career wise but on a personal level – it has made me so much stronger and courageous. I feel much more free, I can be myself, and I don’t have to pretend anymore." Admitting she is starting 2019 in a much better frame of mind after being left "gutted" when she was dropped by Simon Cowell’s record label, she adds of her split from the Syco label: "It was really tough. I didn’t know what was going to happen. To be told it’s not working out and that I needed to leave? It feels like people have lost faith in you." Fleur is now signed to Hunter Corp Records but says she would like Simon to hear her new single – an African-inspired track called Favourite Thing – due for release on 4 January. "I’d be interested to know what he thinks of it," she says.

Fleur East and boyfriend Marcel have spoke about marriage

She also reveals wedding plans with her fashion designer boyfriend of eight years, Marcel Badiane-Robin, whose label Elevate London has dressed the likes of Rita Ora and Jason Derulo. "I think it’s definitely on the cards, for sure," she tells us. "We talk about it all the time. It’s just a matter of when. Being in the jungle made me appreciate what we have. It is nice to know that we are comfortable enough that I can go away for a month, come back, and nothing has changed. It is amazing."

