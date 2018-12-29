I'm A Celebrity stars Harry Redknapp, James McVey, Nick Knowles and Fleur East reunite for Christmas lunch They later watched fellow campmate Rita Simons perform in panto

The 2018 I'm A Celebrity cast are certainly still firm friends! Winner Harry Redknapp reunited with fellow campmates James McVey, Nick Knowles and Fleur East for a festive lunch on Friday – before heading out in the evening to watch Rita Simons perform in pantomime. All the stars took to social media to mark the occasion, with James posting a sweet snap with his three jungle pals. "Belated Christmas lunch with Team Roos + Nick! What a treat. Love these guys. Now to see Auntie Rita in Panto," he wrote.

Adorably, the foursome also took their families along for the reunion, with Harry's wife Sandra, Fleur's sister Keshia, three of Nick's sons and James' girlfriend Kirstie all joining for the lunch in the Redknapp's home of Sandbanks. Nick shared a group shot on his Instagram page, writing: "Jungle families get together with my youngest at the centre having taken a shine to @jamesmcvey @fleureast - then @rita_simonsofficial Panto. Thanks Hazza."

Little Eddie, who is four, can be seen perching on James' lap, though Nick maintained his privacy by placing a heart emoji over his face. Later, Fleur shared videos from their visit to the pantomime to watch Rita Simons take to the stage in Sleeping Beauty – with Harry invited on stage as part of the show! He was later joined by Fleur and James, who joined the cast to do the floss dance they had taught Harry in the jungle.

Rita also took to Instagram to post some reunion snaps with both James and Nick – admitting that the show had poked fun the DIY SOS star, but he'd taken it well. "First of my jungle guests came to see the show! And he was a good sport considering the 234 Knowles gags put into the show!" she wrote.

