I'm a Celebrity's James McVey reveals how Harry Redknapp has inspired exciting future plans

I'm a Celebrity star James McVey has revealed that king of the jungle Harry Redknapp is helping him with something very special – proposing to his girlfriend Kirstie Brittain! The Vamps musician opened up about his engagement plans during an appearance on Loose Women on Friday, admitting that Harry’s relationship with wife Sandra was an inspiration to him.

"Harry and Sandra are the true love story. It’s very easy for us all to think it doesn’t exist. But it really does. They met when they were 17, courted for four years, then got married," James said. "They’re definitely the example that’s made me realise Kirstie and I are very happy with what we’ve got and we want to kind of do it really. He’s given me the inspiration to take the next step. No [I haven’t proposed yet]."

James plans to propose to girlfriend Kirstie Brittain

However, that didn’t stop Kirstie from sparking engagement rumours when they left their hotel in Australia together earlier this week. "It’s funny actually, she had a ring with her, not the ring, [but she] had a ring and wore it on that finger without thinking anything of it. When we were papped leaving the hotel everyone thought we’d got engaged. I think soon. I need to get the ring," he revealed.

Help is at hand from his new friend Harry, who has even recommended a jeweller for him to go to for an engagement ring. "I grew up in Dorset where he lives, so we have so many mutual friends and places and he’s picked me a place to go. He said, 'Just say that Harry sent you!'"James said.

James has been inspired by Harry's marriage to wife Sandra

The 24-year-old spoke often about his love for his girlfriend during his time on the ITV show, and the model even surprised him with an appearance in the jungle towards the end of the series. The couple have dated for four years and live together in London, with James often sharing photos of their stylish flat with his fans on Instagram.

