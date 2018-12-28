I’m a Celebrity’s Harry Redknapp enjoys Christmas double date with James McVey - pics These two are sweet!

Double trouble! I'm A Celebrity stars Harry Redknapp and James McVey had a sweet festive reunion on Thursday when they met up with their other halves for a spot of post-Christmas fun. James and Harry bonded strongly during their time in the Australian bush, and James has said that Harry’s relationship with his wife Sandra was an inspiration for him and his girlfriend Kirstie Brittain.

Were the foursome shopping for engagement rings?

In a picture shared to Instagram by the former football manager, Harry and James were pictured cosying up to their partners, dressed in big overcoats, apparently enjoyinging a countryside walk.

Harry famously spent hours on end talking about and missing his wife of 51 years while he was taking part in the hit ITV show last month. And viewers adored watching the 71-year-old talk about his relationship and how much he loved and relied upon his wife.

James, who has been dating his girlfriend Kirstie for four years, said that Harry was a role model, and had offered to help him pick out an engagement ring for his future fiancee when they were back in the UK. Perhaps this is what the post-Christmas meet up was all about?

At just 23 years old, Kirstie is a year younger than James and is a model, as well as a student, finishing studies for her masters in Environment, Politics & Society at London’s UCL. Talking after he came out of the jungle, James said: "Mr Redknapp is my new best friend. I grew up five miles from where he lives in Dorset. I’ve been asking him about certain jewellers down South and he said he’d hook me up for a juicy little discount somewhere, I hope."

Talking about how Harry had helped shape James’ vision of the perfect relationship he added: "Harry and Sandra show people that love is a real thing."

